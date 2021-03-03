Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.29% from the company’s current price.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist raised their price target on Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $117.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.87. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. J. Goldman & Company acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,821,000. Crow Point Partners boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 26.7% during the third quarter. Crow Point Partners now owns 545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 82,204 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 37,408 shares during the period. MUFG Americas grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas now owns 144,758 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Finally, EQIS Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 651.1% in the 4th quarter. EQIS Capital Management now owns 15,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.