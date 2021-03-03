Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 87.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,443 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 0.6% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,224 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.