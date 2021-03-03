Melon (MLN) Trading 3.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $38.88 or 0.00121884 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Melon has a market cap of $57.42 million and $6.43 million worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Melon has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.68 or 0.00783158 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00027882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00033704 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00062080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

About Melon

Melon is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,523,837 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,477,025 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

