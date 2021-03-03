Meme (MEME) Price Tops $2,119.66 on Exchanges

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 16.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last seven days, Meme has traded up 80.7% against the US dollar. One Meme token can currently be bought for about $2,119.66 or 0.04182123 BTC on exchanges. Meme has a total market capitalization of $59.35 million and $173.86 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.63 or 0.00445177 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00037544 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000068 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000389 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Degenerator (MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Meme Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

