MenaPay Market Capitalization Achieves $3.00 Million (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $1,399.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00058849 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.15 or 0.00782231 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007822 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00027705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00032987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00062137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.19 or 0.00046610 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

MenaPay Coin Profile

MPAY is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

