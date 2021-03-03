MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $25,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 86.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 780.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Santander upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,980.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bradesco Corretora downgraded MercadoLibre from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,641.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,264.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,852.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,465.94. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

