MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Down 7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) fell 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,518.72 and last traded at $1,528.00. 1,119,683 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 606,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,642.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,530.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,640.72.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,850.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,468.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9,549.40 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after purchasing an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,287,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,292,000 after purchasing an additional 383,509 shares during the period. Finally, Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,501,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

