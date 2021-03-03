Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.97

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.17, with a volume of 63776 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.20.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MBWM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $506.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.