Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,083 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 3.6% of Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. Game Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 559,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after buying an additional 63,140 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 933,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,355,000 after buying an additional 113,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.36.

MRK traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.01. 606,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,825,183. The firm has a market cap of $184.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

