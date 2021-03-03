Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.39

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.39 and last traded at $61.39, with a volume of 1957 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Get Mercury General alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is currently 97.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 53.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 237.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 221.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General (NYSE:MCY)

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.