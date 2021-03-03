Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,782 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.62% of Mercury Systems worth $129,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 2,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $229,724.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,849,635.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 6,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $450,255.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,048 shares in the company, valued at $8,345,581.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,809 shares of company stock worth $1,232,615 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $68.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.52. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

