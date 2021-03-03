Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Short Interest Down 41.9% in February

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a decrease of 41.9% from the January 28th total of 1,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 538,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of MTH traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 408,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,635. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $25.24 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTH shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.67.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

