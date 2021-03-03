Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 51,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,838,000 after buying an additional 1,005,213 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 551,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,544,000 after buying an additional 237,675 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after buying an additional 221,218 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12,384.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after buying an additional 215,250 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 314,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,533,000 after buying an additional 198,141 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded up $2.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. 14,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,122. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $42.81 and a 1-year high of $99.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.