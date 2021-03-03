Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 227,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,000. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.32% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,029,000. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 519,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,253,000. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 834,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.46. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,700. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.25.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

