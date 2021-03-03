Merriman Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 85,950 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 85,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Global Energy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 677.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,393,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,648,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,989.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 986,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 938,860 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,748,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 899,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 271,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,659,000.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. The company had a trading volume of 71,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,354. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $25.46.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

