Merriman Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,794 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.27. 1,333,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,414,680. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average is $71.35. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

