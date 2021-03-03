Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 77,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 584,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,454,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter.

AVDE traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 14,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,896. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $60.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.09.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.