Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $10.05 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after buying an additional 9,703 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.02. The stock had a trading volume of 414,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,007. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

