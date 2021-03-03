Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 25,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 538.3% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.92. The stock had a trading volume of 510,570 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

