Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 153.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

ESGU traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $88.52. 10,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,859. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.18. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.