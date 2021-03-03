Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $6.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,063.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,011 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 91,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,752,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 42,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 106,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 25,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $87.61. 471,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,911,025. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.49. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $94.40.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

