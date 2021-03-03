Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $7.40 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BIV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,795. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.21 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.83.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

