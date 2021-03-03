Merriman Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,241,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 23,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,496. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $72.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average is $58.05.

