Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 23,210 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.65. 11,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,905. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.53. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $36.01 and a 12 month high of $64.12.

