Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases 90,478 Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,424 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,478 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 225,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 39,061 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $3,986,000.

NYSE KMF remained flat at $$6.35 on Wednesday. 31,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,293. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $9.22.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

