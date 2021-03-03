Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 350,327 Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,076,000. Alcoa accounts for 0.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Alcoa as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 776.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 60.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Alcoa during the third quarter worth approximately $1,871,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.95.

AA stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 631,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,518,952. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $27.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

