Merriman Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 90,621 Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 90,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,839,000. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $18,234,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 542.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,487,000 after purchasing an additional 267,375 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $16,057,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,084. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.73.

