Merriman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,813 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after buying an additional 1,893,293 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after buying an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $5.68 on Wednesday, hitting $312.72. The company had a trading volume of 5,234,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,708,949. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $324.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.00. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

