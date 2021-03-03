Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,516 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,516 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 2.2% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,408,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,900,420,000 after purchasing an additional 549,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,323,935,000 after buying an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,834,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,599,000 after buying an additional 708,377 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,218,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,713,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,706,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,395,000 after buying an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.27. 72,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $178.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

