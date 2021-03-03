Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,724 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.8% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,530,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,303,000 after buying an additional 137,339 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,209,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,120,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168,983 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,047,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,009 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 697,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after purchasing an additional 29,677 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,881. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.87 and its 200-day moving average is $152.74. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $74.19 and a 1-year high of $189.10.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

