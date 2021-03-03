Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,267 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 385,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 88,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 23.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 918.1% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 720,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 650,104 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,220,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,937,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF remained flat at $$37.30 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 150,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,930,792. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its 200-day moving average is $34.31.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.