Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes $5.96 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $3.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. 1,169,677 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.33.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.