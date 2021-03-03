Merriman Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Valmont Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $13,872,000. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 448.7% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $12,245,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total transaction of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.30, for a total value of $5,782,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,665,517.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,782 shares of company stock worth $13,484,804. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of VMI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.91. 421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,259. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.60 and a 12 month high of $246.63.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a boost from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.