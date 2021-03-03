Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.56. 217,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,043. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $33.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

