Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.87 Million

Analysts expect that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will post $7.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Merus reported sales of $7.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full year sales of $28.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.46 million to $29.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $31.14 million, with estimates ranging from $28.60 million to $33.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Merus from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of MRUS opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $750.57 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 0.83. Merus has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $31.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $2,568,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 844,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $20,905,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after buying an additional 411,862 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after buying an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Merus by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 98,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $435,000. 62.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer.

