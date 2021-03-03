Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein Sells 45,000 Shares

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,973,000 after acquiring an additional 503,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 719,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 45,309 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 148,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

