Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Sells $268,490.52 in Stock

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,781 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $268,490.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,933,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MESA stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,090,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,086. The company has a market capitalization of $544.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 3.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MESA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mesa Air Group by 56.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

