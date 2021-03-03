Mesa Air Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,313 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 140% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,380 call options.

In related news, Director Ellen N. Artist sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares in the company, valued at $3,298,788.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 253,885 shares of company stock worth $2,838,967. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 239,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Mesa Air Group stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 95,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,990. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $550.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $14.47.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mesa Air Group

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

