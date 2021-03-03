Metadium Price Tops $0.0305 on Major Exchanges (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 71.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded 117.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a market capitalization of $37.93 million and $1.26 billion worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metadium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00059289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.14 or 0.00782266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007291 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00027742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00062929 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00030102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00045217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001914 BTC.

About Metadium

Metadium (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

