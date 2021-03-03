MetaMorph (METM) 1-Day Volume Tops $60,808.00

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. MetaMorph has a market cap of $311,088.00 and approximately $60,808.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00059250 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.46 or 0.00782738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00027904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00061798 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00030029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00044602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. MetaMorph’s total supply is 312,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,749,997 tokens. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

