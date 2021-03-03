Metronome Price Tops $2.34 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 3rd. During the last week, Metronome has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $26.93 million and $95,941.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome token can now be purchased for $2.34 or 0.00004746 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 12,831,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,497,680 tokens. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars.

