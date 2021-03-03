MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
MGF stock remained flat at $$4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,643. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
Recommended Story: Float
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.