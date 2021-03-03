MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

MGF stock remained flat at $$4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,643. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

