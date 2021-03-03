MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.79.
About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
