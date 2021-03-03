MFS Intermediate High Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CIF)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0196 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday. 71,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,796. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.79.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

