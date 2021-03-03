MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of MFM stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 173,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $7.43.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

