MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.
MFV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 12,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,340. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile
