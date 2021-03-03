MFS Special Value Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0454 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

MFV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.09. 12,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,340. MFS Special Value Trust has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $6.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64.

MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

