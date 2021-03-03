Michael Greenberg Sells 125,000 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Stock

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) President Michael Greenberg sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $4,765,000.00.

Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00.

NYSE:SKX traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 804,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.06 and a 1 year high of $39.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,874,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 203,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after buying an additional 36,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,860,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,512,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

