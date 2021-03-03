Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Shares Gap Up to $438.60

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 438.60 ($5.73), but opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.59). Micro Focus International shares last traded at GBX 503.20 ($6.57), with a volume of 5,322,143 shares traded.

MCRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Micro Focus International in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Micro Focus International from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 384.17 ($5.02).

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 348.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.06%.

About Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO)

Micro Focus International plc develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.