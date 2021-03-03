Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.83 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report sales of $5.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.88 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.80 billion. Micron Technology reported sales of $4.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year sales of $24.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.38 billion to $26.88 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $31.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.44 billion to $34.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.06.

Shares of MU opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.98.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,731,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $427,627.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 303,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,019,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,367 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

