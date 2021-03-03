Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $94.13.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $707,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,722 shares in the company, valued at $9,810,419.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,120 shares of company stock worth $8,676,367 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 564,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,488,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6,623.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,757 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

