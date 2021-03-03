MicroSectors FANG+ ETN Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,245% compared to the typical daily volume of 76 put options.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNGS traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.84. The company had a trading volume of 107,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,993. MicroSectors FANG+ ETN has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $32.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21.

